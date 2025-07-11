Lady smuggler sent to jail

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 11 (APP):A court has jailed five criminals including a female drug supplier, with a combined sentence of 46 years in prison and fines totaling Rs.485,000.0

According to the information, the key criminal Jaweria, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Rs. 125,000.0 for her involvement in drug trafficking. She was arrested by Saddar Wah Police in October 2024 after 1.6 kg of heroin was recovered from her possession.

Another convict, Jahanzib, received a 9-year sentence and a Rs.100,000.0 fine following his arrest by Sadiqabad Police in September 2024, with 1.636 kg of cannabis seized from him.

Similarly, Muhammad Waris was sentenced to 9 years in prison and fined Rs.100,000.0 after Saddar Beruni Police recovered 1.57 kg of cannabis in March 2025.

Zarneel, arrested by Dhamial Police in May 2023 with 2.2 Kg of cannabis, was also sentenced to 9 years in prison and fined Rs.80,000.0 Muhammad Naeem, arrested by Saddar Wah Police in December 2023 with 1.54 Kg of cannabis, received an identical sentence of 9 years and a Rs.8000.0 fine.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani lauded the police teams for their commendable efforts in securing these convictions. He emphasized that Rawalpindi Police are taking all necessary measures to eradicate the menace of drug trafficking in the region.