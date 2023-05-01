Labourers play vital role in country’s economic development: Governor KP

PESHAWAR, May 01 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday said the role of labour community in the country’s economic development was like a backbone and special care for their rights was made in Islam.

In a message on international labour day, the governor said the sense of deprivation of the labourers could be removed by strictly acting on Islamic principles, and it was our collective responsibility to work for their welfare and the protection of their rights.

He said the dream of progress and prosperity of the country could not be materialized without the protection of the rights of labourers.

The Governor said special respect and place has been given to the labourers in Islamic society and he would make efforts to ensure their prestige and welfare.