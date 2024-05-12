Kundi vows to extend all possible support to KP government for serving masses

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, May 12 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday vowed that he would extend all possible support to the provincial government for resolving public issues rather than indulging in confrontation.

Addressing a press conference here at Kundi Model Farm, he said after taking oath as governor, he always wanted to become advocate for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including FATA. “I repeatedly wished to work together with the provincial government for the development and welfare of the province,” he said.

Kundi said he would never want to make the ‘Governor House’ a centre of conspiracies as it will ultimately cost sufferings of the people of the province.

The governor said that he himself would meet with provincial presidents of all political parties so that a comprehensive case could be prepared for the development of the province. The same case will be raised at proper forums in the federation, he said.

Replying to a question about the possibility of Governor Rule in the province, Kundi said “we are democratic people and will never want to impose governor rule.” He said the provincial government has been given a mandate by the people and now they should have to deliver.

“The provincial government will not be allowed to cover their incompetence by making us shield and becoming political martyrs,” he said.

He suggested the provincial government to put the mega projects in the Public Sector Development Programmes (PSDP) which is in the preparation stage, adding, he would try to help them in bringing funds from the federation in this regard.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was confronting numerous challenges including law and order, economic issues, electricity and gas.

“The Law and Order was a burning issue being faced by the province,” he said and added the provincial government should have to take concrete steps for its resolution.

He said after the 7th NFC award, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was getting Rs 60 billion to Rs 80 billion from the federation for addressing its law and order issue. Despite this, the salaries of KP police were low as compared to police departments of other provinces, he mentioned. The provincial government should inform the people where they spent this amount during their last nine years of governmental tenure, he said. He was of the view that this amount should be spent on strengthening security forces and to give facilities to police including modern equipment and weapons.

The governor also demanded a judicial inquiry into the ‘Kulachi incident’ in which provincial minister Israr Khan Gandapur was martyred. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur should have ordered an inquiry into the matter in which one of his competent ministers was martyred. He said the families of martyrs of that incident should also be taken onboard for judicial inquiry.

Moreover, Kundi said, the latest incidents including a judge’s abduction and targeting of Customs officials in the district of KP CM also tell the situation of law and order situation.

Replying to a question, the governor said that dialogue could be held with those who accept our constitution. He also stressed the need for complete implementation over the National Action Plan (NAP).

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was producing tobacco and its tax should also be given to the province. About Rs 100 billion was promised to be given to province for the uplift of merged districts (erstwhile FATA) which should be used to provide basic facilities including health, education and others to the people of those areas.

After the 1991 IRSA accord, it was committed to give a canal to each province and the work over these projects was near to completion in all the three provinces except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the work over Lift-Canal was in very initial stages. He vowed that he would make efforts to get funds allocated for the project in the upcoming budget.

Moreover, he said, the construction of other dams like Sheikh Haider Zam, Daraban Zam, Chaudhwan Zam were also the need of hour which should be focused. Once these dams are constructed, our barren lands become irrigated and it would not only make the province self-sufficient in food but also make it able to export wheat.

He requested the provincial government to pay attention to these things rather than indulging in confrontation.

Kundi said after the devastating floods of 2022, when the federal government sought cases from provinces only the Sindh province presented its case. Now, 2.1 million houses with solar systems were being given to flood victims and the victim women would be given ownership of those houses.

He said that the former federal minister for aviation had promised an international airport for Dera Ismail Khan. Now, we would make efforts for its completion as an international airport was necessary for the district as it was going to become an economic hub due to its geographical location.

About the electricity issue, the governor said that he held a meeting with Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief and asked him to resolve load shedding issue in Dera Ismail Khan. He promised that the duration of load shedding will be minimized in phases upto zero level, adding, the process would be started from city areas and then in rural areas.

Expressing concerns over the gas related issues being faced by the people of his home town, he said he got briefed by the SNGPL officers in Dera Ismail Khan about the local issues and he will talk to higher authorities to get these issues resolved.

He said that he would make all out efforts to come up with the expectations of his party leadership and the people of the province province.