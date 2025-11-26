Kundi hosts first-ever Governor KP Sports Awards

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 26 (APP):The first-ever Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Awards, initiated by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, was held on Wednesday at the Governor House Peshawar.

The ceremony brought together outstanding athletes from across the province, their families, sponsors, and notable guests including Iranian Consul General Ali Banafsha Khwah and President of the Industrialists Association Ayub Zakori.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi distributed awards among young male and female athletes who excelled at local, national, and international levels in various sports. Sports journalists and coaches were also honored with awards and souvenirs for their contributions.

Renowned athletes such as Atlas Khan, Mohibullah Khan, Bilal Marwat, and Salma Faiz received Lifetime Achievement Awards in recognition of their distinguished careers. Award recipients and their parents expressed gratitude to the Governor for encouraging youth and promoting sports culture across the province.

During the ceremony, Governor Kundi also inaugurated the Adopt A Player application aimed at supporting talented athletes facing financial challenges.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor congratulated athletes, coaches, and parents, saying that the province’s promising youth were showcasing a positive image of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worldwide.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fully support emerging talent and revive sports activities across the province.

Kundi added that the Governor House would continue to guide and assist skilled athletes at every level and appreciated the business community for stepping forward to sponsor youth initiatives.

He emphasized that nurturing young talent was essential for the country’s bright future and pledged continued efforts to promote a vibrant sports culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.