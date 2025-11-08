Kundi, Haq discuss promotion of Tennis

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 08 (APP): President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here on Saturday. Pakistan Football Federation representative Shahid Shinwari was also present during the meeting.

The discussion focused on the future of tennis in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and on providing tennis players with international-standard facilities and opportunities.

Aisam-ul-Haq briefed the Governor about the upcoming World Junior Tennis Championship being organized under the aegis of the Pakistan Tennis Federation and extended an invitation to him to attend the global event.

Governor Kundi welcomed the organization of the World Junior Tennis Championship in Pakistan, terming it a positive step toward promoting the sport.

He suggested that some of the championship matches should also be held in Peshawar to encourage young players from the province.

He added that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa possess exceptional talent across all sports, and the provincial government is taking practical steps to provide them with greater opportunities at national and international levels.