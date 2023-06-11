Kundi expresses grief over loss of lives during rains in KP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jun 11 (APP):State Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and property during the rain-related incidents in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



In a statement, the state minister said his heart was saddened by the loss of precious human lives due to rains in many areas of the province. He also condoled with the bereaved families and sympathized with the affected people.



He prayed to the Almighty for the elevation of ranks of the deceased in paradise and for the early recovery of those who got injured in the rainstorms.



He said that the federal government and related institutions were in contact with the provincial government and the local administrations to help the victims.



He said that steps would be taken to compensate the farmers for the damages caused to their crops and orchards.



Faisal Kundi, who is also the Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), directed the local leadership of his party to play their role in helping the victims.



He said that PPP equally grieved over the loss of lives due to the rainstorms.



Kundi said all possible help would be provided to the injured. He appealed to the party workers to donate blood for the injured people. Besides, the workers also take part in rehabilitation work by making liaison with administrations, he said.