PESHAWAR, Oct 03 (APP):Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday strongly condemned the armed attack on Tehsil Nazim Tank, Saddam Hussain Bettani.

In a statement, he said that law enforcement agencies should take immediate action to prevent such incidents.

He said that PPP had been at the forefront of opposition to such anti-state elements since day one, following in the footsteps of its leaders, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir