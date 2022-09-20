KU Confucius Institute donates Rs 0.6 mln for flood victims

KARACHI, Sep 20 (APP): The Chinese faculty members of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi handed over more than Rs 0.6 million to the the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday to further donate it on their behalf to the flood victims.

The Chinese faculty expressed that they want to provide some help to the people affected by the floods in Pakistan.

In their message, they mentioned that many parts of the country had witnessed massive floods after record-breaking rainfall leaving people to receive immediate help as the Chinese faculty realizes how important it is to come forward at this point of time.

The KU VC Khalid Iraqi, who visited the CIUK, acknowledged the good gesture of the Chinese faculty members and expressed gratitude to the former Chinese Director of the CIUK Professor Zhang Xiaoping, who joined the meeting from China.

The KU VC Khalid Mahmood Iraqi mentioned that Pak-China has an iconic friendship and they are like brothers to each other.

He appreciated that the Chinese faculty for being committed to the task and busy teaching students as well as participating in flood relief activities.

Meanwhile, in the meeting the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi also discussed the future planning of the CIUK with its Pakistani and Chinese directors.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi advised the CIUK Pakistani Director Professor Dr Nasiruddin Khan to write a letter to the KU Syndicate to request the allocation of land for the CIUK.

Professor Dr Nasiruddin Khan assured to submit an application in this regard in the coming days.

Professor Dr Nasiruddin Khan informed that currently more than 250 students are learning Chinese at CIUK for different levels and about 3,000 at its teaching sites, and expecting a further increase in enrollment in the future.

He mentioned that keeping in mind, CIUK is going to submit a comprehensive proposal for its separate building.

According to him, in the first step, the CIUK Pakistani Director will put a request in the University’s syndicate for the piece of land on the campus, and in the next phase, the KU will seek help from the Higher Education Commission for a grant.

He mentioned that some other organizations are also ready to help in this regard.