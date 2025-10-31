Friday, October 31, 2025
KU, ARE Ventures inks MoU to provide student scholarships

KARACHI, Oct 31 (APP):The University of Karachi and ARE Ventures, one of the biggest business accelerators in Pakistan, signed the memorandum of understanding at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat on Friday.
As per MoU, ARE Ventures would provide scholarships to the students of department of mass communication and digital media marketing programs, department of public administration, department of commerce, department of visual studies (design and media art program), and Karachi University Business School.
The Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Samina Saeed, and the Chief Executive Officer of ARE Ventures Ahmed Rauf Essa inked the MoU documents, Alliance Manager of ARE Ventures Shahmir Khan, the Chairperson of Department of Mass Communication Professor Dr Asmat Ara, in-charge KUBS Dr Shaikh M. Fakhre Alam, in-charge Department of Visual Studies Syed Shamoon Haider, Student’s Advisor of Commerce Department Muhammad Farrukh Aslam, Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Dr Syeda Hoor ul Ain, and team ORIC were present on this occasion.
