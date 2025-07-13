KP’s digital Young visionary leads KP’s digital transformation

- Advertisement -

By Zia Ur Rahman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): In the mountainous belt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where digital access was once scarce and youth employment a constant struggle, a quiet revolution is taking shape—led not by institutions, but by a determined 25-year-old from Haripur.

Hassan Nisar, a graduate in economics from the University of Haripur, founded Metrix Pakistan in 2022 with a mission to bridge KP’s growing digital divide. Drawing inspiration from his early education in Abbottabad and his deep-rooted ties to the region, Nisar envisioned a platform that would empower rural youth through hands-on technology training.

Since its inception, Metrix Pakistan has trained more than 13,000 young people in digital skills ranging from freelancing and e-commerce to blockchain and cybersecurity. The initiative spans remote districts including Lower Dir, Malakand, Haripur, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Peshawar.

“We’ve worked within the context of each community rather than imposing a top-down model,” Nisar told APP. “Our framework adapts to the language, limitations, and aspirations of the people we serve.”

But Metrix is more than just a training platform. It has become a movement. Youth conventions, tech bootcamps, and summits—organized under its banner—are bringing urban-level exposure to rural spaces, offering not just skills but also hope.

Beyond the digital frontier, Metrix has made inroads into health and sustainability. In collaboration with local bodies, the organization has hosted free medical camps and supported eco-tourism development in Haripur to promote employment and environmental awareness.

When tensions flared with India in 2023, and misinformation began flooding social media, Metrix pivoted. It launched a grassroots fact-checking initiative to support local administrations in debunking false narratives. “It wasn’t just about fake news—it was about restoring trust during a volatile moment,” Nisar explained.

The initiative has also become a safe haven for women navigating the digital world. More than 2,000 women from KP’s rural areas have received help in removing fake or impersonation accounts. “This is empowerment too,” Nisar said. “If a young woman is afraid to go online, it limits everything—from education to employment.”

Metrix’s success is evident in the numbers. Around 70 percent of its graduates have found employment—many through freelancing, others via startups or positions at tech firms. Partnerships with global tech giants like Microsoft, Binance, Bitget, and CoinEx have further unlocked opportunities in blockchain and Web3 technologies for KP’s youth.

Dozens of students from once-isolated districts now run e-commerce sites and hold international contracts. “Digital literacy isn’t just a skill—it’s a spark that ignites dreams,” Nisar remarked.

For his contributions, Nisar has received awards including the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fakhr-e-Hazara, High Achiever, and Hamaray Heroes. He has also been acknowledged by the Governor and Chief Minister of KP. Yet he remains grounded.

“Recognition helps,” he told APP, “but our real metric for success is simple: one person learning a skill they didn’t have before. Start small, dream big, and the future will follow.”

As KP faces ongoing digital challenges, Nisar believes the province’s youth are ready to lead. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s dawn is breaking—its youth will paint a canvas of change for generations,” he said.