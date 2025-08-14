KP’s CM stresses collective efforts for peace, national development

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Aug 14 (APP):A major ceremony was held on Thursday to celebrate the 78th Independence Day with national zeal and fervor here at the police lines, with Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur extending heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation, especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Pakistan is our identity and our pride. we are determined to make it a truly great nation,” the chief minister said while addressing the ceremony.

Paying tributes to the police and security forces, he said, “peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had only been possible due to the unmatched sacrifices of our brave personnel.”

He added that the day reminded him of the price of freedom and the sacrifices made by our forefathers for the creation of the country.

He also underlined the need for further strengthening unity. The chief minister added that effective measures were being taken for peace and development in the province.

He said that Independence Day was a powerful reminder of national unity, sacrifice, and renewed commitment to collective progress.

Referring to contributions of the Pashtun people, the chief minister said that from the freedom movement to the present day, the sacrifices of the Pashtun nation had been written in golden letters in history.

Similarly, he said concrete steps were being taken to provide education, healthcare, and employment opportunities to the masses.

The CM said that the youth of the country were an asset and the government was committed to providing them with the best opportunities to contribute to national progress.

He reaffirmed his government’s resolve to live up to the public’s expectations, saying, “People have placed their trust in us, and we will fulfill their hopes.”