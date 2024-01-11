KPRA approves revised budget for FY 2022-23

PESHAWAR, Jan 11 (APP):The Policy Board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has approved the revised budget of the Authority for fiscal year, 2022-23 and budget estimates for the fiscal year 2023-24.

A target of Rs 42 billion revenue collection has been set for the Authority for the current financial year.

The approval was accorded in the 2nd meeting of the Policy Board, held here on Thursday with the Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in the chair. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Finance Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Senior Member Board of Revenue Ikramullah Khan, Secretary Finance Amir Sultan Tareen, Secretary Excise and Taxation Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Director General KPRA Ubaidullah Kakakhel and Board members attended the meeting.

Various agenda items were presented in the meeting for consideration and approval, some of which were approved on the occasion.

The forum deliberated upon proposals regarding the increase in KPRA allowance as well as giving honoraria to KPRA employees based on their performance and directed the finance department to take a closer look at the proposals and come up with final recommendations for approval of the Board.

Briefing about the implementation status of the decisions taken in the last meeting of the Policy Board, the participants were informed that all the decisions had been implemented.

The chief minister on this occasion urged KPRA authorities to show more zeal and work harder to increase the revenue of the province and achieve cent percent target of the authority.