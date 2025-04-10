KPPSC, Commercial Audit annual reports presented to Governor

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 10 (APP): Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC), Captain (Retired) Munir Azam, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s House on Thursday and presented the KPPSC Annual Report for the year 2024.

According to the report, the Commission received recruitment requests for 1,187 vacant posts from various provincial departments. During 2024, KPPSC advertised a total of 1,691 vacancies, receiving applications from 39,225 candidates. After conducting tests and interviews, the Commission recommended 992 candidates for appointment to various departments.

The report also highlighted that the KPPSC conducted 115 qualification tests during the year and recommended 85 Provincial Management Service (PMS) officers to the provincial government based on the results of the competitive examination.

Chairman Munir Azam informed the Governor that the Commission is working on an electronic shortlisting system as part of the online application process. He said that the implementation of this technology would enhance the efficiency and speed of the recruitment process.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the overall performance of the KP Public Service Commission, calling it a trustworthy constitutional institution.

He emphasized the importance of selecting competent and deserving candidates purely on merit.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is full of capable and educated talent,” he said, stressing the need for greater transparency in both competitive exams and general recruitment processes.

Meanwhile, Director Commercial Audit Sarfaraz Hussain Ansari called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and presented the audit report for the year 2024-25 related to public sector enterprises in the province.

The audit report includes financial assessments of several key institutions such as the Forest Development Corporation, Small Industries Development Board, KP EZMIC and TEVTA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prepared by the Auditor General of Pakistan, the report focuses on ensuring financial transparency and accountability in these public sector organizations.

The Governor was informed that the audit reports of 12 different institutions contain nearly 700 audit paras, many of which are pending discussion due to delays in convening Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meetings.

On this occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the importance of fully implementing the recommendations provided in audit reports.

He said that financial transparency and discipline were essential for achieving economic and institutional objectives, adding, “Without accountability in financial matters, the goals of good governance and institutional reform cannot be realized.”