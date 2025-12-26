KPK Province is currently facing severe terrorism.Faisal Kareem Kundi

- Advertisement -

LARKANA, Dec 26 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said intelligence-based operations are ongoing in KPK.We will not engage with those who act against the state.Wherever blasts occur, Afghan involvement is found, and action will be taken against them.

We say that foreigners should come with visas; we will not allow Afghans to come illegally on visas. He said if Afghan nationals want to come to Pakistan, they should come legally with proper visas, as the law applies to other countries

He expressed these views while talking to the media after visited the shrine of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and others in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and laid floral wreaths on the occasion of her 18th death anniversary.

He said people from across the country will come to pay tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the death anniversary.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said Imran Khan is speaking against the in Adiala Jail, while the whole world is praising our army and wants to invest here. The provincial government’s attention remains focused only on Adiala Jail, while the condition of ordinary citizens is helpless, due to which the wave of terrorism is increasing in the province. No development work is being carried out by the provincial government in the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has caused severe distress among the people there.

He said the so-called people of PTI are sitting in London and running false propaganda against Field Marshal Asim Munir. However, Field Marshal Asim Munir is making excellent efforts for peace and security in the country, and it is because of him that the country’s name is shining today. This is why foreign heads of state are visiting Pakistan frequently, leading to investment in the country.

He said that we support South Punjab becoming a province, when such an amendment comes for other provinces, it will be reviewed in the party’s joint meeting, like the 27th Amendment, it will be reviewed.

The 28th Amendment will also be reviewed.Imran Khan, lodged in jail, is speaking against the army. The whole world praises our army, and here, investment is desired.The Punjab government has been suggested to transfer Imran Khan to another jail.

Whoever comes to visit protests at Adiala Jail.

Appealing to the Punjab government, he said Imran Khan should be transferred from Adiala Jail to another jail because this jail is near the federal capital Islamabad, where various presidents, prime ministers, and other delegations from foreign countries keep visiting. These people protest daily outside Adiala Jail and have spread chaos, which is sending the wrong message to the world, he told.

He said no matter how many protests are held or processions taken out, Imran Khan will have to complete the punishment for his deeds, only then will his bail or release be possible.

He said all political parties in the country are cooperating with the government, while PTI is only busy spreading chaos. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should, through its government, take measures for development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and refrain from chaos. The provincial government should prioritize working for peace and prosperity.