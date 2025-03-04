14.9 C
Domestic

KPFA team markets to ensure quality food items

KOHAT, Mar 04 (APP):A team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority (KPFA) has inspected various food businesses in KDA, OTS Road and Mustafa Bazaar to assess the quality of food and sanitation arrangements.
During the inspection, the team obtained various samples of milk and analyzed them on the spot.
During the analysis, water adulteration was found in one sample, on which immediate action was taken under the Food Authority Act. The results of all other samples proved satisfactory.
The Food Authority officials said that providing quality and safe food to the public was their top priority, and for this purpose, continuous monitoring and inspection would be continued in the markets.
The officials directed the shopkeepers not to compromise on the quality of food, otherwise strict legal action would be taken.
