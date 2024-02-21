KPCTA to start Takht Bhai Safari Train from March 3

PESHAWAR, Feb 21 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) have announced to start Takht Bhai Train Safari for tourists from March 3.

It is the first tour that was arranged by KPCTA to take tourists to UNESCO heritage sites situated in KP.

In first phase, about 130 tourist families would be taken to Peshawar Saddar Railway Station at 9:00 AM from where they would proceed to historic places including City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, Nowshera and Mardan.

Tourists would also be taken for a visit to Takht Bhai relics where they would be briefed about historic facts about ancient Buddhist worship places.

A guide tour would also be arranged for orientation of women and families about relics of Buddha era. The tourist would be welcomed at Saddar Railway Station by traditional music and they were provided information about Buddha architecture during their journey.