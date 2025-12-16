KPCSW constitutes key committees to strengthen women, child rights

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 16 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women (KPCSW) has constituted four important committees for the period 2026–2030 to strengthen laws, policies and support systems related to women’s rights, child protection and the prevention of gender-based violence in the province.

The committees constituted include “Child Marriage Legislation Committee” that would provide expert input for finalizing the draft child marriage law in KP. It would also recommend pathways for enactment of the legislation through provincial assembly and develop advocacy and lobbying strategies in collaboration with parliamentary forums, civil society organizations and technical partners.

The “Women’s Property and Inheritance Rights Committee” has been formed to strengthen the legal and administrative framework for protecting women’s property and inheritance rights. The committee will review implementation challenges, propose measures to improve coordination, revenue, registration, and judicial institutions in addition to recommend awareness and advocacy mechanisms to improve women’s access to inheritance rights.

The “Technical Committee for Women Empowerment Policy” would guide the formulation of an inclusive, evidence-based, and practical Women Empowerment Policy for the province. Its responsibilities include reviewing policy inputs, validating thematic recommendations, assessing implementation mechanisms, and ensuring coordination with government departments, development partners and civil society organizations.

The “Technical Committee for Integrated Provincial Helpline for Gender-Based Violence Survivors” will work on developing a unified, province-wide helpline for women and survivors of gender-based violence. The committee would also review existing helplines, propose an integrated institutional framework, recommend survivor-centred service standards, advocate for a simple toll-free helpline number and develop a phased roadmap for integrating services.

Chairperson KPCSW Dr. Sumera Shams stated that the formation of these committees reflects the commission’s strong commitment to safeguarding the rights of women and children, strengthening legal protections, improving access to justice and services and promoting gender equality across KP.

She added that experts from various fields, members of provincial assembly and representatives of relevant departments have been included in these committees to develop, review and finalize their recommendations.