KP Speaker offers condolence to Afghan envoy over earthquake losses

PESHAWAR, Sep 05 (APP):Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati on Friday visited Afghan Consulate and extended condolence to Consul General, Mohibullah Shakir over tragic losses of lives in recent earthquake.

During the meeting, the Speaker expressed his deep grief and sorrow over losses of human lives He also prayed for departed souls and giving courage to bereaved families.

He further emphasized that Pakistan and Afghanistan are not only neighbors but are also bound together by ties of faith, culture and brotherhood. He said that KP Assembly stands beside Afghan people in this hour of grief.