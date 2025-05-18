KP solar panel project marred by corruption: Azma

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 18 (APP):Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari alleged on Sunday that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s solar panel project was a glaring example of corruption, commission mafia, and lack of transparency.

She claimed that the project fell victim to commission scams worth over Rs. 2 billion. In a statement issued on Sunday, Azma criticised KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for announcing the solar panel project eight months ago, only for tenders to be floated before the approval of PC-1 — a basic procedural requirement. “This is not a development initiative; it’s a commission-driven scheme,” she alleged.

She further stated that most public welfare projects in KP either never see the light of day or collapse due to internal rifts among stakeholders. “The entire performance of the KP government is restricted to loud press conferences and hollow political slogans, while the province’s funds are funneled into protest movements and handed to favorite contractors,” Azma Bokhari said.

She mocked Gandapur’s political record, stating that it is limited to “three failed attempts” at attacking the federal government and Punjab. The Punjab minister demanded a thorough federal audit of all financial allocations made to the KP government to date.