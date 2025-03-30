KP sets target to enroll 1 million children in schools

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 30 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set a target to enroll 1 million children in schools during the new academic year’s admission campaign.

The provincial government has decided to launch an enrollment drive for the new school year.

Provincial Education Minister Faisal Tarakai stated on Sunday that under this campaign the government aims to ensure that 1 million children are enrolled in schools.

He emphasized that out-of-school children will be brought back into the education system at all costs.

The admission campaign will continue until April 30, he said adding that to facilitate, students, will also be admitted to second-shift schools where necessary.