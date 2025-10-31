KP security committee to review law, order, strengthen counter-terror measures

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 31 (APP):Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Chairman of the Special Committee on Security, Babar Saleem Swati, has convened the committee’s second meeting on Monday, November 3, at the Assembly Secretariat here.

During the meeting, officials from the Police Department, Home Department, and Chief Secretary’s Office will present detailed briefings on the province’s current security situation.

The committee will review the overall law and order conditions and finalize key recommendations to enhance coordination among security agencies and strengthen counter-terrorism operations across the province.

The committee, chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, aims to formulate a unified strategy with law enforcement bodies to maintain peace, ensure public safety, and effectively tackle emerging security challenges in KP.