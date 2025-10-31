Friday, October 31, 2025
HomeDomesticKP security committee to review law, order, strengthen counter-terror measures
Domestic

KP security committee to review law, order, strengthen counter-terror measures

5
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Oct 31 (APP):Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Chairman of the Special Committee on Security, Babar Saleem Swati, has convened the committee’s second meeting on Monday, November 3, at the Assembly Secretariat here.
During the meeting, officials from the Police Department, Home Department, and Chief Secretary’s Office will present detailed briefings on the province’s current security situation.
The committee will review the overall law and order conditions and finalize key recommendations to enhance coordination among security agencies and strengthen counter-terrorism operations across the province.
The committee, chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, aims to formulate a unified strategy with law enforcement bodies to maintain peace, ensure public safety, and effectively tackle emerging security challenges in KP.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan