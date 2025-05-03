31 C
Islamabad
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticKP repatriates 1,296 more Afghan nationals; total exceeds 530,000 since Sept 2023
Domestic

KP repatriates 1,296 more Afghan nationals; total exceeds 530,000 since Sept 2023

17
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, May 03 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued repatriation of Afghan refugees, sending 1,296 undocumented individuals to Afghanistan yesterday.
According to a Saturday statement from the provincial home department, 33 more undocumented Afghans were repatriated via the Angoor Adda border.
In addition to 1,296 Afghanis who crossed at Torkham. Since September 2023, a total of 530,286 people have been sent back to Afghanistan from the province, including 32,503 Afghan Citizen Card holders and 19,228 undocumented individuals through Torkham.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan