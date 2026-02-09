KP public rejects PTI shutter-down call, markets remain open: Murtaza Abbasi

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 09 (APP): Former Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, has said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have decisively rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s call for a shutter-down strike, calling it a clear expression of public distrust in the provincial government policies and its failed style of politics.

In a statement issued on Monday, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that business activities across the province continued as usual, with nearly 90 percent of markets remaining open, which demonstrated that traders and the general public prioritize peace, stability, and economic activity over political agitation.

He alleged that PTI workers attempted to harass traders and forcibly close shops at various places, terming such actions unacceptable and unlawful. He demanded that those involved in harassing shopkeepers and coercing them into shutting down their businesses should be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

Condemning the practice of forcing people to participate in protests, he said that political parties should respect the democratic right of citizens to carry out their lawful economic activities without fear or pressure. He added that PTI should learn a lesson from the public response to its call and reconsider its confrontational approach.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi further stated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have once again proved that Pakistan’s development and prosperity are their top priorities.