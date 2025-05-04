KP positioned as key corridor to Central Asia, says Governor Kundi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 04 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has emphasized the province’s strategic importance as a trade gateway to Central Asian countries via Afghanistan, highlighting its potential as a regional hub under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Governor made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, led by Senator Fida Muhammad and Haider, the Director General for Medical and Pharmaceutical.

The delegation also included Fu Zhang Ying, the Director General of Logistics and Tourism, along with other prominent Chinese business representatives.

Governor Kundi invited Chinese and other foreign investors to explore the natural wealth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, pointing to enhanced trade and investment prospects created through CPEC.

“We warmly welcome Chinese investors to engage in trade and investment across Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

The meeting focused on exploring opportunities in sectors including healthcare, energy, education, and pharmaceuticals.

The Governor said that a recent overseas investment conference on mines and minerals demonstrated growing global interest in Pakistan’s resource-rich sectors.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to some of the world’s best marble and granite reserves. There are also vast opportunities in the energy and tourism sectors,” Kundi said.

He lamented that past and current provincial administrations have not effectively promoted the province’s natural resources to international investors.

He further said that CPEC would usher in an industrial revolution not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but throughout Pakistan, terming it a monumental project symbolizing Pakistan-China friendship.

“It is a collective responsibility to ensure its success,” he concluded.