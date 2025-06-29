KP people in mourning, blame govt for Swat tragedy: Amir Muqam

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Jun 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs and SAFRON and President PMLN Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Engineer Amir Muqam has said that the KP people apologise for the Swat tragedy and are protesting against the incompetence of the provincial government.

There is mourning in our homes as well and everyone is expressing grief and sorrow over this tragic incident, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after offering condolences to the families of those who died in the Swat tragedy in Daska here on Sunday. Amir Muqam said “I have come here on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to share your grief and apologise to you on behalf of the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa that they gave mandate to incompetent people for the last 12 years. This tragedy occurred due to the incompetence and negligence of the KP government and the loss of precious lives of innocent people.”

He said that the pain caused by this incident cannot be expressed in words. A similar sad incident had happened in the past when the KP government did not send a helicopter and that helicopter was being used for political meetings at that time. He said that the KP government would pay attention to these public issues once it was done with the Adiala Jail visits.

He said the KP government should learn something from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who is engaged in public service day and night. Maryam Nawaz is inaugurating “Clinics on Wheels” and other welfare projects in Punjab, which is a clear proof of her good governance. In Punjab province, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has started two air ambulances, which have saved the lives of 167 civilians so far. Why can’t helicopters be provided for rescue missions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by KP government?

Amir Muqam said the priorities of the KP government were different and the party members were targeting each other; someone said the KP chief minister is corrupt, then someone said that many ministers were corrupt, the speaker said something else, while the Imran Khan’s orders from jail were different. These people were busy with these things.

He said there was need to create a modern rescue system especially in tourist areas and a special force should be deployed like in Punjab to protect tourists, which should be provided with modern equipment, in addition, arrangements should be made to inform tourists about the dangers in a timely manner, while a special force should be deployed in dangerous places so that human lives are not lost.