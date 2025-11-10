Monday, November 10, 2025
KP lifts ban on postings and recruitments

PESHAWAR, Nov 10 (APP):The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lifted ban on transfers, postings and recruitments of government employees.
The restriction had initially been imposed by the Chief Minister due to the absence of a provincial cabinet.
With the cabinet now formed, the ban has officially been removed. According to official sources on Monday, transfers to positions of Grade 17 and above will now require approval from the concerned administrative secretary, minister, advisor, or special assistant.
The Chief Minister has also directed that recruitment processes be conducted strictly on merit.
 As part of the new administrative orders, senior police officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur has been appointed Additional Inspector General (AIG) Elite Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Muhammad Hussain has been posted Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Crime and Investigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Chief Minister’s Secretariat emphasized strict compliance with these new directives.
