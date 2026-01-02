KP LG commission holds 41st meeting

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 02 (APP):Provincial Minister for Local Government (LG), Meena Khan Afridi here Friday chaired the 41st meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Commission.

The meeting of the commission was attended by members and concerned officials. During the session, meting took up several key agenda items related to governance, accountability and administrative oversight at the local level.

The commission discussed criminal cases pertaining to the chairman of Village Council Miter Wari in Upper Dir and decided to initiate a formal inquiry through LG department. It was said that the inquiry report would be completed and presented in the commission’s next meeting.

In another decision, the commission decided to summon a village council chairman and secretary accused of issuing birth certificates to Afghan nationals to hear their stance on the matter.

Similarly, in a separate case, the commission decided to summon Village Council Chairman of Dubandi, Malakand, secretary and assistant director LG over the issue of prolonged absence. The commission also ratified a judicial decision related to Tehsil Nazim, Inamullah Khan.

Chairing the meeting, Meena Khan Afridi directed that a complete schedule of commission meetings for the entire year be issued and emphasized that meetings should be held regularly.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the local government system stating that the transfer of powers to the grassroots level would be ensured to improve governance and service delivery across the province.