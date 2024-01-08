KP Info Minister condemns Bajaur blast

Barrister Feroz Jamal
PESHAWAR, Jan 08 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Monday condemned the Bajaur blast.
In a statement issued here, the minister prayed for the departed souls of the deceased and early recovery of the injured.
He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members.
He said that emergencies were directed to the nearby hospitals to provide the best treatment.
It’s worth mentioning here that at least six police officials were martyred and 27 wounded in a bomb explosion targeting a police vehicle in the Belot Farsh area of Mamund tehsil in Bajaur district.

