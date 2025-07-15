KP imposes temporary ban on new constructions at tourist sites

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 15 (APP):The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to impose a temporary ban on new construction activities at tourist destinations across the province.

The decision was announced by the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, who said that all previously issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for construction have now been revoked.

This step has been taken to preserve the natural beauty of these scenic areas and to promote environmental protection. The authorities are also reviewing issues related to encroachments and inadequate drainage systems in these locations.

The Chief Secretary has instructed that tourism authorities in regions such as Kaghan, Naran, and key tourist sites must operate strictly under the established master plans to ensure sustainable development.