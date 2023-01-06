KP hills likely to receive rain with snowfall

PESHAWAR, Jan 06 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain with snowfall over the hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during January 7 to 9.

According to a dispatch of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued to all deputy commissioners on Friday, it said that a westerly wave is likely to enter north Baluchistan on January 6 (evening/night) and grip most of the province on the weekend (January 7 and 8), and may persist on upper parts of the province till Monday (January 9).

Under the influence of emerging weather system, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, and Abbottabad districts.

Similarly, light to moderate rain with light snowfall over the hills is also expected in Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

The rain will prove to beneficial for the standing crops especially in Barani areas, with foggy conditions likely to subside during the forecast period and day temperatures to fall by 05 to 07 C during the wet spell. However, snowfall may disrupt normal vehicular traffic in mountainous/hilly areas and rain may also trigger landslides in some vulnerable parts of upper districts.