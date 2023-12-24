KP govt transferred 7 officers

KP govt transferred 7 officers
PESHAWAR, Dec 24 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Sunday transferred 7 officers including Secretary Excise, a notification of the establishment department issued here said.
According to the notification, Mahmud Hasan has been appointed Secretary of the Inter-Provincial Liaison Department while Masood Ahmed, Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education, and Fayyaz Ali Shah Secretary of Excise.
Ali Qadir Safi was the Special Secretary of Establishment and Khodabakhsh Special Secretary of Finance was appointed. Grade 19 Muhammad Masood Special Secretary, Department of Environment and Forests appointed and Moatasim Baullah has been instructed to report to the Establishment Department.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services