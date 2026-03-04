KP Govt to shift 158 more schools to double shift system

PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP):Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to shift 158 more including 114 girls’ schools to the double shift system.

Currently 1,007 double shift schools are fully functional in the province. Likewise, 100 schools will be upgraded, including primary, middle, and high schools.

This told to KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Arshad Ayub Khan during a meeting regarding double shift school programme here on Wednesday.

Besides, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Muhammad Khalid, Special Secretary Masood Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer Zainullah, Director Elementary and Secondary Education Naghmana Sardar, and other officials were also present.

Speaking at the occasion, the provincial minister said that providing educational facilities to students under the Double Shift School Programme in the province is a people-friendly initiative of the current government.

He stated that the purpose of offering classes in a second shift in schools is to make better use of educational infrastructure and to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

During the meeting, the provincial minister was briefed that in order to continue the program and achieve the desired targets, various non-governmental organizations are cooperating alongside the government.

The provincial minister said that the current government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa considers the Double Shift School Programme highly important because it is helping provide quality education to out-of-school children in the province.

He added that in remote areas of the province, girls previously faced significant difficulties and challenges in accessing education, which often left their education incomplete. However, through this second-time program, girls in remote areas are now able to receive education in schools located near their villages.

He further stated that necessary measures will be taken to expand the Double Shift School Programme, and wherever needed, the government will provide full support in this regard.