KP Govt to provide free legal aid to females for securing inheritance right

PESHAWAR, Mar 08 (APP): Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday said that free legal assistance would be provided at the government level to women in the province to secure their inheritance right.

The government would try to ensure that no woman was deprived of her legitimate right to inherit, he asserted.

Speaking informally to senior journalists of Peshawar here, he further said that the present government would take pragmatic steps to make the province self sufficient and economically independent.

He said people would be given employment opportunities by developing the mineral and tourism sector of the province.

Apart from this, the tax net of the province would also be increased and taxes would be taken from the rich and spent on the poor.

He said that the Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal project is very important and investments would be made in it to make the province self-sufficient in terms of agriculture.

The Chief Minister said that economic zones would be established for industrial revolution in the province.

He said that the effective solution to improve the law and order situation was to strengthen the police force at the ground level and the financial resources required for this purpose would be provided on a priority basis.

Gandapur said that New Peshawar Valley and Peshawar DI Khan Motorway projects would be completed on BOT (Build Operate and Transfer) mode.

He said that the media should support the government in this effort to achieve the rights of the province and play its role in highlighting this issue at the national level.

The media plays the role of a link between the people and the government, he said adding criticism for improvement was the right of the media.

He urged media to highlight public problems so that the the government could take measures basis to solve them.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Information Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, Director General Information Muhammad Imran were also present in the meeting.