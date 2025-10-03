KP govt takes revolutionary step to provide affordable internet services: Dr Shafqat

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 03 (APP):Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science & Technology and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz, has said that the KP government has taken a revolutionary decision to provide affordable and quality internet services to the people of the province.

He stated that in 2022, the PDM government had decided that whenever a telecommunication company undertakes underground cable-laying work, the National Highway Authority (NHA) would charge Rs. 5 per meter.

Due to this additional expense, many companies were reluctant to invest in internet infrastructure in the province, which directly harmed students, freelancers, businesses, and ordinary citizens.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has taken a people-friendly step by abolishing this charge for the next three years.

This will reduce costs for telecom companies and enable them to expand affordable and high-speed internet access to wider areas of the province.

He added that the government has also made it mandatory that if, during excavation, any road or public pathway is damaged, the concerned company will repair it at its own cost.

The purpose of this decision is to provide facilities without causing additional problems for the public.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz emphasized that internet is the greatest necessity of the modern era, and this step reflects the vision of “Digital Pakistan”.

He further stated that the greatest beneficiaries of this policy will be the youth, who depend on internet for online education, freelancing, and employment opportunities.

Likewise, the business community, banking services, hospitals, and other institutions will also benefit from modern digital access.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz clarified that some people try to create the impression that suspending or restoring internet services is a provincial government’s authority.

In reality, this matter falls strictly under the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which operates directly under the federal government.

The provincial government, however, is committed to taking every possible measure within its domain to ensure maximum relief for the people.

He concluded by saying that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is moving forward with full seriousness and determination towards a digital revolution with top priority to provide modern technology and digital facilities to every citizen of the province.