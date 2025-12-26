KP Govt steps up industry- friendly polices to boost investments

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 26 (APP): Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Shafiullah Jan has said that the provincial government is taking pragmatic steps to implement industry-friendly policies and promote investment in the province.

This he said while talking during a meeting with the President of Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rasheed Ahmed Paracha, where industrial development, challenges faced by industrialists and their short- and long-term solutions were discussed.

Paracha said most issues confronting the industrial sector in KP could be resolved through focused government attention, effective policy coordination and timely decision-making.

He stressed that industrial growth was key to sustainable economic stability, job creation and poverty reduction.

Shafi Jan agreed, saying the provincial government, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was committed to provide a conducive business environment, facilitating industries and encouraging private investment.

He added that relevant departments were being mobilized to address industrialists’ concerns promptly.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination and consultation to put the province on a path of sustainable and inclusive industrial growth.