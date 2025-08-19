KP Govt. stands with flood victims, restoration and compensation to be ensured: Arshad Ayub

- Advertisement -

MANSEHRA, Aug 19 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Arshad Ayub, on Tuesday visited Mansehra to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation arrangements in flood-affected areas of Hazara Division.

He chaired a high-level meeting attended by Provincial Minister for Drinking Water Pakhtun Yar Khan, MNA Gustasp Khan, MPA Munir Hussain Lughmani, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Mian Behzad Adil, and officials from Local Government, TMAs, WASA, Rescue 1122, and the C&W Department.

Officials briefed the ministers on the loss of lives and property and ongoing relief measures. Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Ayub said that on the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, all provincial departments were working together to assist flood victims.

He assured that the provincial government would ensure full restoration of infrastructure in all affected areas and stands with the people in this hour of need.

The minister announced that Rs100 million had already been transferred to the Deputy Commissioner’s account for relief operations. He further said that Rs2 million would be provided to the family of each deceased and Rs400,000 to each injured, while compensation would also be given for property and infrastructure losses. He added that permanent measures would be taken to protect vulnerable communities from future flooding.

Provincial Minister for Drinking Water, Pakhtun Yar Khan, told the media that the government would soon begin restoration of water supply schemes and urged the public to avoid dumping waste or encroachments in drainage channels.