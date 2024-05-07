KP Govt launches skills imparting training programme

PESHAWAR, May 07 (APP): In order to empower the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with essential skills demanded by the job market, a new training program, formally launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the support of European Union in Technical and Vocational sector.

The launch event was held on Tuesday at the Vocational Training Centre of Excellence at Hayatabad.

Through this programme, the government and supporting partners aim to transform the vocational training landscape in the province through dedicated support to selected VET institutes across the province that will be better equipped, have better trained staff and curricula better catered for the demand of the labour market, thus paving the way for economic prosperity and sustainable development.

Under this initiative particular focus will be on improving skills in key sectors such as agribusiness, water, and energy an other potencial areas.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Technical Education,Industries and Commerce,Abdul Karim Tordher attended the ceremony as chief guest while European Union Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Rinna Kiionka ,Head of Cooperation German Embassy Dr.Sebastuan Paust,Secretary Industries Department Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah,MD TEVTA Amir Afaq,GIZ representatives,TEVTA officials and other relevant attended the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Abdul Karim Thordher emphasised the government’s vigorous efforts to relaunch KP’s economy, underscoring the pivotal role of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme in this endeavour.

He termed the mutual cooperation in TEVTA sector catalyst for the development of skilled manpower in the province.He lauded the donor agencies cooperation and said that the government is putting this sector on sustainable model for its self sustainability.

SACM further stated that green sector,environment and female projection in new training program is a better step and stressed for making the mutual support more deepen in future.

On this occassion he also underscored that NAVTTC should arrange the specific courses for the province as per the specific dynamics and potential areas of the province.

The EU Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kiionka discussed the importance of reforming the TVET sector in KP, noting its profound impact on empowering youth: “With youth constituting about 35% of KP’s population, the importance of skills development cannot be overstated. A youth equipped with employable skills has the potential to contribute to the socio-economic future of this province.

The new programme places special emphasis on empowering youth, particularly women, in high-technology trades, opening new avenues for economic prosperity—an initiative much needed for optimal utilisation of this youth bulge”.

Dr. Sebastian Paust, Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy, highlighted the enhanced impact of Team Europe partners Germany and the European Union working together with the KP authorities to improve the TVET sector, thereby enhancing employment prospects for its youth.

Later on the SACM alongwith EU Ambassador and German diplomate visited the various training workshops of Center of Excellence and observed the training activities being imparted in various trades in the center.