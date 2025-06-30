KP govt  launches scholarship scheme for minority students

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 30 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated a scholarship program to provide educational assistance to more than 700 minority students across the province.

A special ceremony was held in this regard, where Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, distributed scholarship cheques among the deserving students.

Addressing the event, Barrister Saif stated that the initiative aims to ensure equal educational opportunities for students from minority communities, enabling them to actively participate in the nation’s development.

He highlighted that the government is utilizing state resources for public welfare, which is crucial for strengthening Pakistan’s foundation and stability.

He further remarked that while certain elements attempt to undermine the country’s integrity and dignity, the unwavering spirit and patriotism of the Pakistani people fill him with pride and optimism. “Pakistan is a reality, and by the grace of Allah Almighty , it will continue to thrive with strength and resilience,” he asserted.

The scholarship program is expected to empower minority youth throughout the province, allowing them to pursue their education and play a meaningful role in the country’s progress.