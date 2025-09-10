KP Govt imposes ban on teachers’ tansfers

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Sep 10 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has imposed a complete ban on all types of teacher postings and transfers effective from September 10.

According to the Education Department, the decision has been taken as academic activities have resumed after summer vacations, and any transfer at this stage could disrupt the learning process.

Teachers belonging to all cadres have been directed not to approach the office of the Minister for Education or the Secretariat for transfer requests.

The department has further warned that strict action will be taken against those who attempt to seek transfers during the ban.

It has also been made mandatory for all district offices to ensure strict compliance with the ban. Transfers will only be allowed once a year during vacations, strictly under the e-transfer policy.

The Education Minister urged teachers to focus their full attention on the education of children now that schools have reopened, emphasizing that uninterrupted learning must remain the top priority.