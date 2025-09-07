KP Govt fails to help flood victims, says Rubina Khalid

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Sep 07 (APP): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, saying it has failed to provide relief to flood victims.

During her visit to the flood affected areas of Swat Sunday, she expressed deep sorrow over the condition of the affected families, noting that even after 23 days, the local streams and drains have not been cleared.

Rubina Khalid said that PPP is considering providing easy installment loans to traders through Sindh Bank and other banks to help them recover from losses. “In this difficult time, we stand with the victims,” she added.

She further said that financial assistance will be extended through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as much as possible, and that further planning will be made in line with the Prime Minister’s directions.

The senator also revealed that changes are being considered in the registration process of BISP to make it more effective for deserving families.

APP//vak