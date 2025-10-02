KP govt enhances police martyrs’ package

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 02 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has announced a substantial increase in the financial and land compensation for the families of police martyrs.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s office, the revised “Police Martyrs Package 2025” provides a tiered system of benefits based on the rank of the slain officer.

Under the new package, the families of personnel from the rank of Constable to Inspector will receive a cash payment of Rs. 11 million.

In addition, families of Constables and Head Constables will be allotted a 5-marla plot, while Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), Sub-Inspectors (SIs), and Inspectors will receive a 7-marla plot.

The compensation increases for higher ranks.

Families of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) will be granted Rs. 16 million in cash and a 10-marla plot. For senior officers, including Superintendents of Police (SPs) up to the Inspector General (IG), the package includes Rs. 21 million and a one-kanal plot.

Chief Minister’s spokesperson, Faraz Mughal, highlighted that the martyrs’ fund has seen a consistent upward revision, growing from Rs. 10 million in 2017 to its current level.

The government stated that this enhanced package, which combines immediate financial support with long-term asset allocation, is intended to honor the ultimate sacrifice made by the police personnel and to support their families.

The initiative was put into action recently with the distribution of plot allotment letters to the families of five martyrs during a formal ceremony.