KP Govt announces compensation package for flood victims

PESHAWAR, Aug 21 (APP): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Thursday has announced compensation package for flood victims of the province.

The package announced by KP Cabinet includes approval of Rs. 2 million compensation for families of those who died in the floods and Rs. 500,000 for the injured, Rs. 1 billion for PDMA under the “Food Stamp” scheme to provide Rs. 15,000 per affected family and special martyr’s package for the crew killed in a helicopter crash during Bajaur air relief operations.

Approval of a Rs. 180.3 million special package for police martyrs’ families and injured personnel, Rs. 20 billion supplementary grant to complete ongoing development schemes and restore damaged infrastructure and intra-sectoral re-appropriation to improve financial management and efficient use of resources.

The package also includes approval of Rs. 62.3 million grant for holding Seerat conferences across the province during the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, exemption of Peshawar High Court from release policy and full access to the SAP system.

Approval of Rs. 20 million financial assistance for medical treatment of former MPA Shaukat Yousafzai, transfer of two kanals of land for establishing Rescue 1122 station in Tehsil Barang, District Bajaur, Rs. 1.38 billion project for construction of Kambar Bypass Road (4.5 km) in District Lower Dir, amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Services Act 2014, appointment of Chief Commissioner for Right to Public Services Commission and nomination of two members for the Workers Welfare Board.

These decisions were taken during the 37th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet held on Wednesday night in Peshawar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. Key decisions were made regarding the recent flood situation, provincial development goals, and other administrative matters.

The meeting was attended by cabinet members, additional chief secretaries, the senior member of the Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries, and the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The session began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by prayers and Fatiha for those who lost their lives in the floods. A detailed briefing was then given on flood-related damages, relief efforts, and rehabilitation activities. It was informed that the rescue phase has been completed in the first stage, although the search for missing persons continues.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur praised the timely and efficient response of the district administration, rescue teams, and all concerned departments and institutions during the flood emergency. He stated that all institutions deserve appreciation for their excellent performance.

He assured that compensation payments to the families of the deceased and the injured are ongoing and no affected person will be left out. The Chief Minister directed immediate activation of healthcare centers in the affected areas and ensured availability of essential medicines. He also instructed the deployment of mobile hospitals and preemptive measures to prevent the outbreak of diseases. Additional directives included the provision of fodder for livestock and steps to protect animals from disease.

The Chief Minister ordered a special campaign for the complete cleaning of affected areas and swift restoration of drinking water tube wells. He also called for accelerating the rehabilitation of all connecting roads.

He stated that data on property damage is being collected. Homes destroyed by the floods will be rebuilt, and compensation will also be provided for livestock losses and affected businesses. He emphasized that the provincial government is fully capable of restoring the livelihoods of its people.

Further, the Chief Minister directed the deployment of more officers in flood-affected districts to expedite relief and rehabilitation work.

He mentioned that philanthropists are reaching out to the government to support victims, and a special account has been opened to ensure donations are delivered transparently to the rightful recipients. The provincial government has allocated five billion rupees for relief and rehabilitation in affected areas.

Additional Chief Secretary for Home and Tribal Affairs, Abid Majeed, briefed the cabinet that rescue operations are ongoing in flood-hit districts with senior officials present on-site. He provided updates on human casualties, destroyed infrastructure, and aid provided to victims.

Majeed stated that separate data for each affected district is being collected, including deaths, missing persons, destroyed homes, shops, crops, and livestock. He mentioned that after damage assessments in Bajaur, Dir, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Swabi, Shangla, and Abbottabad, detailed reports will be presented to the cabinet. Departments have been instructed to expedite data collection for early compensation payments.

PESCO and other departments are using provincial machinery in affected areas. Currently, 65% of mobile network coverage has been restored, but complete restoration is still needed to help people stay connected with their loved ones. Relief supplies including food and essential items are being distributed, and aerial surveys are underway to assess the damage.

The Planning and Development Department has developed an application through which all types of data from the affected areas can be accessed anytime.