KP Governor visits Minhaj University, Agosh Orphans Home Lahore

PESHAWAR, Jun 03 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited central secretariat of Minhajul Quran International, Agosh orphan care home and Minhaj University in Lahore.

The Governor met with Professor Dr Hussain Mahyuddin Qadri, President Minhajul Quran and its Nazim-e-Aala Khurrum Nawaz Gandapur and praised Dr Tahirul Qadri and Minhajul Quran’s services for knowledge and peace.

He said that a national conference on inter faith harmony would be held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said promotion of inter faith harmony was inevitable for peace and prosperity. The Governor KP said that no goal of devolopment and peace could be achieved through intolerance and inhuman values.

Barrister Amir Hassan was also present. Upon arrival at Minhaj University Lahore, the Governor KP was welcomed by Vice Chancellor Dr Sajid Mehmood Shahzad and other senior office bearers of the University.

The Governor paid visit to different sections and found its teaching environment unique and objective oriented. Professor Dr Hussain Mahyuddin Qadri presented memorable shield to the governor and latest books.

The Governor also visited Orphan Care Complex working under an aegies of Minhaj Welfare Foundation and spent some times with orphan. The Governor was pleased after seeing the facilities for orphan children there and suggested such institutions in other provinces also.

Col Retd Mubashar Iqbal, Director Agosh Complex presented detailed briefing on education and other services being provided to the orphans. On requests of Col Iqbal, the Governor assured to take up the issues of Agosh Complex at the relevant forums.

The Governor also visited building of Tahfeez AlQuran Institute where he was briefed by its principal Allama Muhammad Abbas Naqash Bandi. Central leaders of Minhajul Quran’s central secretariat including Raja Zahid Mehmood and others welcomed the Governor on arrival.

Faisal Karim Kundi along with Khuram Nawaz Gandapur also visited Minarata Al Islam Gosha Drwa, Farid Milat Research Institute and Jamia Sheikh Al Islam and praised all departments and arrangements of Minhajul Quran.