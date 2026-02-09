KP Governor, SNK Petroleum delegation for exploring modern fuel station development

LAHORE, Feb 09 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and a delegation of SNK Petroleum, a US-based company engaged in wholesale fuel supply and distribution held meeting here to discuss investment opportunities in the province’s fuel retail sector.

The delegation included SNK Director Ali Kurmani, prominent businessman Chaudhry Akram, petroleum exploration expert Shehbaz Zaheer, and others.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on the development of modern fuel stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, private sector investment, and expanding local business opportunities.

The delegation informed the Governor that SNK Petroleum supplies petrol and diesel to independent fuel stations across several US states, providing brand support along with environmental and operational assistance. Through partnerships with leading global fuel brands, the company supports local retailers by offering modern facilities and business growth opportunities.

The delegation emphasized that the company’s objective is not merely to earn foreign exchange, but to contribute to Pakistan’s development.

The meeting also reviewed prospects for establishing modern and secure fuel stations in the province, upgrading existing petrol pumps, and introducing improved business management systems.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that private sector investment would strengthen the fuel retail sector, create new employment opportunities, and boost local economic activity.

Both sides stressed that modern designs, enhanced safety measures, and efficient management systems could make fuel stations more profitable and customer-friendly, thereby contributing positively to the province’s overall economic growth.

The delegation appreciated Governor Kundi’s vision and commitment towards the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.