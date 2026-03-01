KP Governor reaffirms support for Christian community, minority welfare

PESHAWAR, Mar 01 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held separate meetings with delegations from the Church of Pakistan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Minority Wing at the Governor’s House, Peshawar, on Sunday.

A delegation led by Moderator Bishop of the Church of Pakistan, Peshawar, Bishop Alwin John Samuel, who also serves as Bishop of Sialkot, called on the Governor and discussed matters related to the Christian community.

The delegation informed the Governor that the post of Bishop at Peshawar Church is currently vacant and that an acting bishop has been appointed temporarily.

Welcoming the acting bishop, the Governor said the Christian community, like other minority communities, has played a positive role in the development and stability of Pakistan, which is acknowledged and appreciated.

He said the Governor House has always extended full cooperation to the Christian community and emphasized that in the prevailing circumstances, religious leadership bears greater responsibility to promote peace and tolerance in society.

The delegation also paid tribute to the Governor for his role in the improvement of Edwards College and for addressing issues faced by minority communities.

Meanwhile, in another meeting, a delegation of the PPP Minority Wing led by former president Naseeb Chand met the Governor. The delegation included divisional president Ailey Sadiq and other leaders.

The delegation apprised the Governor of the issues being faced by minority communities in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said resolving the problems of minorities remains among his priorities, adding that the PPP has always given importance to minority communities.

He said necessary directions would be issued to the relevant departments for addressing their concerns.

On the delegation’s request, the Governor also directed the concerned authorities regarding a cremation ground and approach road project.

The delegation invited the Governor to participate in upcoming Easter celebrations.