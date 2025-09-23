KP Governor, FBR Chairman discuss taxpayer facilitation, reforms

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters and held a meeting with FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial.

During the meeting, matters of public interest, tax-related issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and challenges faced by taxpayers came under discussion.

Governor Kundi emphasized the need to address taxpayers’ concerns promptly and to provide a conducive environment for the promotion of trade and business activities in the province.

Chairman Langrial briefed the Governor on ongoing tax reforms, including digitization and automation of FBR systems.

He assured that all possible measures would be taken to resolve the issues faced by taxpayers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi appreciated FBR’s efforts to modernize and improve the tax system across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration for economic growth.