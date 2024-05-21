KP Governor condoles with Iranian First Consul over martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi

PESHAWAR, May 21 (APP): Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday visited the Iran’s Consulate General here and condoled with the First Consul Hussain Maliki over martyrdom of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and other dignitaries in helicopter crash incident.

The Governor expressed regret and condolences on behalf of himself and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Iranian First Consul on the tragic accident.

He prayed patience for the bereaved families of the martyrs, the Iranian President, Foreign Minister, and others to bear the loss with fortitude.

Kundi said that the people of the entire country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were mourning and saddened over the martyrdom of the Iranian president and his associates.