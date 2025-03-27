16.2 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticKP Governor condemns Quetta bomb blast
Domestic

KP Governor condemns Quetta bomb blast

19
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Mar 27 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday condemned the bomb blast near a police mobile on Double Road in Quetta.
Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of three lives in the explosion, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families.
He assured them that their grief is shared, and prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks. Governor Kundi also wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the blast.
Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has condemned the terrorist attack in the Kalmat area, where militants identified passengers in bus and opening fire.
Expressing deep sorrow and regret over the loss of six innocent lives in the shooting, the Governor said that targeting and killing innocent people is an inhumane crime.
He prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, wishing them patience and strength in their time of grief.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan