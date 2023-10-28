KP Governor attends 8th Convocations of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, Oct 28 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday congratulated students and their parents on the completion of the medical studies from country’s prestigious educational institution, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad.

He said that serving the suffering humanity is the best thing in the world and urged the students to move forward with research and new inventions in medicine.

He also congratulated the teachers and parents of the students who successfully completed their studies and would service the people as doctors.

He said that federal and provincial governments are spending more and more resources on education and health sectors and the desired results should also be visible.

He said that doctors should have morals and decency in their attitudes with professional education and training and work with hard work and integrity in every profession including medical.

He said that honesty and dedication to one’s profession is a guarantee of success and our effort is to eliminate the gap between rich and poor in all sectors.

It is our responsibility to provide all opportunities to the poor and middle class in all fields including the medical field, he added.