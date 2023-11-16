KP Governor announces establishment of KMU’s campus in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 16 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday has announced the establishment of a Khyber Medical University (KMU) campus in Dera Ismail Khan (D.I. Khan) during the 5th convocation of Gomal Medical College.

This decision was taken in view of the region’s remote and backward status and the need to provide accessible medical facilities to the local population.

The governor has instructed the Vice Chancellor of KMU and the Commissioner of D.I. Khan to resolve all issues related to the establishment of the campus within a month and to commence operations temporarily in a rented building.

The governor awarded degrees to 50 male and female students who completed their medical studies during the session 2009-13 and 2017-22 and presented gold medals/silver medals / bronze medals to 18 male and female students for their excellent performance.

During his address at the convocation, Governor Ali appreciated the performance of Gomal Medical College and congratulated the successful students, parents, and faculty members. He reaffirmed the commitment of the federal and provincial governments to addressing the challenges faced by educational institutions and providing the best possible medical facilities to the people. He also assured the audience that efforts are underway to equip hospitals with the latest infrastructure and modern technology.

Governor Ali urged the newly graduated doctors to treat patients with utmost respect and compassion. He highlighted the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to bring development to the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The governor commended the management and faculty members of Gomal Medical College for their dedication to improving academic standards and organizing curricular and extra-curricular activities. He congratulated the Dean, faculty members, and management for securing the second position across the province in terms of academic performance.

Former caretaker provincial minister Abdul Halim Kasuria, Commissioner D.I. Khan, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Dean Gomal Medical College Prof. Dr. Naseem Saba, faculty members, students, and parents were also present at the convocation ceremony.

Dean Gomal Medical College Professor Dr. Naseem Saba welcomed the governor and other guests, presented the college’s annual performance report, and highlighted its achievements. She expressed gratitude to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for attending the convocation and for his unwavering support for promoting higher education and addressing the concerns of educational institutions.